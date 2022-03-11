scorecardresearch
Friday, March 11, 2022
Titan Company’s arm to acquire 17.5% stake in Great Heights Inc for $20 million

By: PTI | New Delhi |
March 11, 2022 3:18:15 pm
"This is a strategic investment that will provide Titan a ring-side view of the fast growing Lab Grown Diamond (LGD) and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sectors," the company stated. (Representative image, source: Pixabay)

Tata group firm Titan Company on Friday said its subsidiary has inked a pact to acquire 17.5 per cent voting rights in US-based Great Heights Inc for USD 20 million (around Rs 152 crore).

TCL North America Inc (TCLNA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a stock purchase agreement with Great Heights Inc for subscription of shares with voting preferred stock in the capital stock of Great Heights, the jewellery and watch maker said in a regulatory filing.

As per the pact, TCLNA would hold up to 17.5 per cent voting rights in Great Heights, it added.

“This is a strategic investment that will provide Titan a ring-side view of the fast growing Lab Grown Diamond (LGD) and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sectors,” the company stated.

Great Heights retails LGD jewellery through its brand “Clean Origin”.

The company’s gross revenue for the year 2021 stood at USD 25 million.

