Three ex-Essar Steel directors move NCLAT against ArcelorMittal takeover

Three directors of the erstwhile board of Essar Steel on Monday approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against a lower bankruptcy court order that allowed takeover of the company by ArcelorMittal. Standard Chartered Bank also approached the appellate tribunal against the order.

The three directors are Prashant Ruia, Dilip Oommen and Rajiv Bhatnagar.

Ruia has challenged the orders of the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which on Friday approved the Rs 42,000-crore takeover plan of Essar Steel by ArcelorMittal.

The matter was mentioned before a two-member bench headed by chairman justice SJ Mukhopadhaya, which asked it to be listed after the Ahmedabad bench of NCLT posts its full written order.

On Friday, the Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT had approved the lenders’ plan to let global steel giant ArcelorMittal take over the debt-ridden Essar Steel.

Passing an order, the tribunal had suggested that the payment of Rs 42,000 crore by ArcelorMittal be distributed among financial and operational creditors in the ration of 85:15.

The detailed written order of the Ahmedabad bench is still awaited.

Essar promoters are pushing for a one-time settlement proposal of Rs 54,389 crore with the lenders and withdrawal of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) proceedings against the company.

“We are also confident of the legal validity of our said offer made under Section 12A, which provides for the withdrawal from the IBC process by making full payment to the creditors,” the company had said earlier.

Essar Steel owns a 10-million-tonne steel mill at Hazira in Gujarat.

A two-member bench of the NCLT, comprising H P Chaturvedi and Manorama Kumari passed order after NCLAT had on February 28 set a deadline to take a decision on ArcelorMittal’s proposal by March 8 and failing to which it would call the records and may pass an order accordingly.

The resolution plan for Essar Steel has been tied up in legal wrangles for almost two years and has crossed the mandated 270 days period under IBC, as promoters challenged nearly every procedure engaging all available legal forums.

Essar Steel was among the first 12 cases selected by the Reserve Bank to be resolved under the IBC. —FE & PTI