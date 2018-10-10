Three Amrapali directors in custody of police till papers are seized

The bench pointed out that they had asked the group directors to hand over all the documents related to the accounts of the companies twice — on September 12 and 26 — but this was not complied with. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) The bench pointed out that they had asked the group directors to hand over all the documents related to the accounts of the companies twice — on September 12 and 26 — but this was not complied with. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Coming down heavily on the beleaguered Amrapali real estate group, which is facing lawsuits by homebuyers, the Supreme Court Tuesday ordered that three of its directors — Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar — will remain in custody of police till account books of its 46 group companies were seized and handed over to forensic auditors appointed by the court.

A bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice U U Lalit said “nobody was above the law” and asked police to take the trio, who had appeared before it, “from the court… to their respective offices and residences and other places where documents may be found.” It requested the DCP (New Delhi), SSP (Noida) and SSP (Greater Noida) to do the needful to recover the documents. The court clarified that it was “not arresting them” and that police presence was only till the documents are seized and handed over.

The bench pointed out that they had asked the group directors to hand over all the documents related to the accounts of the companies twice — on September 12 and 26 — but this was not complied with. “We are constrained to observe that it is not only deliberate non-compliance of the order but effort is being made to fritter away the documents in utter violation of the order passed by this court. No justification could be pointed out by the learned counsel appearing on behalf of the Amrapali group of companies for not complying with the orders passed by this court,” it said.

The bench added that “in the circumstances, since it is necessary to hand over the documents to the forensic auditors, considering the non-compliance evident on record, we find that there is no other way except to direct police to seize all the documents and to handover the documents to the forensic auditors after seizing them from the possession of 46 companies and their director”.

It further ordered that “in case the aforesaid persons fail to hand over the documents as ordered, they shall remain in custody of the police till such time the documents are handed over”. On September 12, the apex court had appointed Ravi Bhatia and Pawan Kumar Agarwal to conduct forensic audit of the group’s accounts.

On Tuesday, the duo told the bench that they had been given details of only two of the companies. The auditors said they had three meetings with the directors and had asked for the account books, but were not given that till date. The information was being provided only in piecemeal form, they said. “There was no satisfactory response” from the directors, they said, adding that they had “not been given anything to show how the money was received from the homebuyers”.

The court also clarified that the said order did not deal with any criminal case and that the police was free to carry on its investigation. “Nothing comes in the way of Delhi Police, Economic Offences Wing, to make any criminal investigation in any case which is required to be made. Let the investigation be made,” it said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App