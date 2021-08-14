scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Tesla says Elon Musk’s 2020 compensation was nil

The pay package of Musk, who is also a major shareholder and CEO of rocket maker SpaceX, requires Tesla's market capitalization and financial growth to hit a series of rising targets.

By: Reuters |
August 14, 2021 10:21:07 am
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (File Photo)

The electric-car maker also said in a regulatory filing that finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn’s total compensation was $46.6 million, versus the $21.2 million he got in 2019.

As of April, Musk had qualified for Tesla options in his 2018 pay package that are now worth over $30 billion.

Tesla added “Technoking of Tesla” to Musk’s list of official titles in a regulatory filing in March that also named Kirkhorn “Master of Coin”.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Musk will be also subject of a biography by Walter Isaacson, the US author who penned a best-selling tome on Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

