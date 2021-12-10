scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 10, 2021
MUST READ

Elon Musk says he is ‘thinking of’ quitting his jobs

It was not immediately clear if Musk, a prolific user of the social media platform, was being serious about quitting his roles.

By: Reuters |
Updated: December 10, 2021 12:03:21 pm
Elon Musk, Elon Musk shares, Elon Musk tax bill, elon muck news, world news, indian expressTesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is “thinking of” leaving his jobs and becoming an influencer, the world’s richest man tweeted on Thursday.

“thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt,” Musk said https://bit.ly/3Gz1TN0 in the tweet, without elaborating.

It was not immediately clear if Musk, a prolific user of the social media platform, was being serious about quitting his roles.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, and leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company, said during a conference call in January that he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for “several years”.

“It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense.”

Last month, he asked his followers on Twitter whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker, to which the majority agreed. He has sold shares worth nearly $12 billion since.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 10: Latest News

Advertisement