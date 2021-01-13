Tesla drives into India with Bengaluru unit

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had tweeted several times about an impending foray into India. (AP/file)

World’s leading electric car manufacturers Tesla Inc, which had expressed its intent of starting operations in India, finally set up its office in Bengaluru.

On January 8, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer set up its company ‘Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited’ in India with its registered office in the capital of Karnataka.

Documents accessed from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) show that the company will “import, distribute, sell, service, maintain and repair electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems and equipment, energy generation systems and equipment, including solar panels, solar electrical system…”

Going forwards the company may “carry on the business of manufacture, sale, export, service and promotion of electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems and equipment…” among others. Having an authorised share capital of Rs 15,00,000, the company has two shareholders. Tesla International BV, holding 9,990 shares, is represented by Herpert Egbertus Van Dijk, the MD of Tesla International BV. The other shareholder is Tesla Motors Netherlands BV, which holds 10 shares and it is represented by Stephan William Werkman, MD of Tesla Motors Netherlands BV.

The company has three directors on its board — David Jon Feinstein, Venkatrangam Sreeram and Vaibhav Taneja. As per LinkedIn, Taneja is chief accounting officer at Tesla and Feinstein is a senior executive at the company.