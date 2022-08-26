scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Telcos may set up infra on pvt property sans nods

According to the amendments, notified on August 17 and made public by Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday, for the “establishment of overground telegraph infrastructure over any private property, the licensee (telecom company) shall not require any permission from the appropriate authority”.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, telecom operators, ministry of communications and IT, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsUnion Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Telecom operators will no longer be required to seek approval from authorities for laying cables, installing mobile towers, or poles over private properties, according to amendments to the Right of way Rules notified by the Ministry of Communications. According to industry executives, the changes will help telcos set up telecom infrastructure at institutions like hospitals and airports in a much shorter time frame.

According to the amendments, notified on August 17 and made public by Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday, for the “establishment of overground telegraph infrastructure over any private property, the licensee (telecom company) shall not require any permission from the appropriate authority”.

However, when setting up mobile tower over a private building or structure, telcos will have to submit an intimation to authorities before establishing the infrastructure, along with details of the building or structure, where the establishment of mobile tower is proposed, and a copy of certification by a structural engineer, authorised by the appropriate authority, attesting to the structural safety of the building or structure.

In May, Vaishnaw had said a “legal backing” for easier right of way approvals would be readied by December, as he had launched the GatiShakti Sanchar portal that aims to accelerate approvals for laying of fibre and tower installations, ahead of the 5G rollout in the country. On Thursday, he also launched 5G-specific right of way applications on the portal as India prepares for 5G rollout in the coming months.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...Premium
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chefPremium
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef
Weathering the patriarchy stormPremium
Weathering the patriarchy storm
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...Premium
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Industry executives said that the Right of Way Rules, first notified in 2016, had certain challenges resulting in lack of access to adequate street furniture for deployment, and restrictions on the installation of towers near educational institutes, hospitals, airports, defence establishments, and religious places among others.

The amendments also say that telcos using street furniture for installation of small cells will be required to pay Rs 300 per annum in urban areas and Rs 150 per annum in rural areas per street furniture, such as street lights, electricity and other utility poles. For installing cable using street furniture, telecom companies will be required to pay Rs 100 per annum per street furniture.In a statement, industry body Cellular Operators of Association of India (COAI), said, “The country requires the densification of mobile networks for the enhancement of digital services and the forthcoming roll-out of 5G services … The amendment in the RoW rules will help incorporate provisions on small cell deployment, and ensure uniform implementation of RoW rules across states, union territories, and municipal bodies. This will further reduce approval timelines for small cells to 15-30 days.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 03:24:51 am
Next Story

FM chief guest at FE Best Banks Awards

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency
Express Opinion

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

Premium
India overtakes China in sending number of students to UK this year

India overtakes China in sending number of students to UK this year

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement