TCS Q4 profit rises 14.9% to Rs 9,246 cr

In Q4, TCS add 19,388 employees to its rolls on a net basis, its highest ever net addition in a quarter. The total headcount stood at 4,88,649, a net addition of 40,185 in the year.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 14.9 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 9,246 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, as compared to Rs 8,049 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s revenue rose 9.4 per cent to Rs 43,705 crore from Rs 39,946 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. The constant currency growth for the country’s largest IT services company was at 4.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 5.9 per cent year-on-year.

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD, said, “Our investments over the last decade in building newer capabilities, and in research and innovation, position us well for the multi-year technology services opportunity ahead. While we continue to dominate in our traditional areas of strength, we are making good progress in gaining share in the growth and transformation opportunity.”

“Our focus going into FY 22 will be to engage with clients in their growth agenda, propelled by innovation and leverage of collective knowledge,” he added.

“In FY21, leading organizations partnered with TCS in their growth and transformation journeys. Many of them benefited from our refreshingly different consultative approach to shaping, contracting, executing, and measuring the success of transformation programs, always holding ourselves accountable for the results,” said N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer and executive director. The company also said that its growth was led by major markets — Continental Europe (11.7 per cent, North America (5.9 per cent) and the United Kingdom (one per cent).