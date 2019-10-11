TCS posts 1.8 per cent rise in September quarter profit

With global customers reducing spending, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest software services exporter, has reported a marginal 1.8 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 8,042 crore for the quarter ended September 2019, as against Rs 7,901 crore in the same period of last year. The net profit declined 1.09 per cent on a sequential basis from Rs 8,131 crore in the June quarter.

Though the profit growth disappointed markets, the company announced a total dividend of Rs 45 per share, including Rs 40 as special dividend. Revenue rose 5.8 per cent to Rs 38,977 crore for the September quarter, as against Rs 36,854 crore a year ago.

Rajesh Gopinathan, MD and CEO, TCS, said, “We ended the quarter with steady growth, despite increased volatility in the financial services and retail verticals. We remain confident as the medium and longer term demand for our services continues to be very strong, as evidenced by our Q2 order book — the highest in the last six quarters.”

“Digital disruption across multiple industries is making rapid, scalable innovation a critical imperative in the Business 4.0 world. In the auto sector, our scale in advanced engineering R&D skills and depth in digital technologies like AI and IoT are making us the preferred innovation partner to leading OEMs, embedding us deeply into their product R&D value chain,” he added.

COO and executive director N Ganapathy Subramaniam said, “Our point of view on anchoring or participating in digital ecosystems, and the Business 4.0 framework, are clearly helping clients in their growth and transformation journeys.” “Our products and platforms are seeing increased client adoption and market coverage,” he added.

TCS said UK and Europe led growth with an increase of 13.3 per cent and 16 per cent respectively on a year-on-year basis.

“We have been gearing up for growth despite the volatility. Our margins in Q2 reflect our continued investments in our people, and in building the capacity we need to fulfill our strong order book,” V Ramakrishnan, CFO, said.

“Hiring continues to be very strong to fulfill the order book. Net addition in Q2 was 14,097, the highest ever number of employees to be on-boarded in a quarter. Consolidated headcount stood at 450,738 as of September 30, 2019,” the consultancy firm said.

RBI chooses TCS to build data platform

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has chosen TCS as its strategic partner to implement a state-of-the-art Centralised Information and Management System (CIMS), comprising end-to-end data collection to data dissemination platform, enabling data-driven business decision making.

“TCS will create a next-generation AI platform for better regulation of financial markets and better tracking of the country’s economic growth parameters. This includes the creation of a regulatory sandbox for FinTechs and other organizations that wish to subscribe to reliable and current economic data,” the company said. —ENS