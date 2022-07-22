scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

TCS ex-CFO Ramakrishnan no more

Ramakrishnan became the CFO in February 2017 and retired in April 2021. He worked with Tata Motors, Tata Elxsi and in the consumer electronics industry. He spent close to eight years at TCS America and nearly 14 years at TCS as Vice President of finance and then the CFO.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
July 22, 2022 3:59:40 am
Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, V Ramakrishnan, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsFormer Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) chief financial officer (CFO) V Ramakrishnan

Former Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) chief financial officer (CFO) V Ramakrishnan, known as Ramki in the Tata group circles, passed away in the early hours at his home in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Ramakrishnan became the CFO in February 2017 and retired in April 2021. He worked with Tata Motors, Tata Elxsi and in the consumer electronics industry. He spent close to eight years at TCS America and nearly 14 years at TCS as Vice President of finance and then the CFO.

In a statement, TCS said, “We are deeply saddened about the demise of our former CFO, V Ramakrishnan in Bangalore today. Fondly known as Ramki, he will be missed by colleagues, friends, and family. After a prolific career in TCS and the Tata Group that spanned across four decades, he recently retired in 2021.”

“Ramki’s invaluable contributions across his many roles left an indelible mark on TCS. He was above all a true gentleman who would always have a smile and a nice word for everyone. Today, TCSers have lost not just an esteemed leader, but a man who stood true to his values and lived his life with utmost humility.”

An alumnus of Chennai’s Loyola College, Ramakrishnan was also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

