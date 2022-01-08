TCS bags Passport Seva II contract, likely worth Rs 6K crore

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has selected Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for the second phase of the Passport Seva Programme, the country’s largest mission-critical e-governance programme till date. While the company didn’t announce the financial details, the deal is expected to be over Rs 6,000 crore, according to market estimates.

Launched in 2008, the Passport Seva Programme saw TCS transforming the delivery of passport-related services, digitising the processes, and setting global benchmarks in timeliness, transparency and reliability.

The “world-class experience” delivered at the TCS-run Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) across the country made the service immensely popular and a source of national pride, TCS said. Accessibility was further enhanced by extending the service through designated post offices and through Indian missions and posts across the world, it added.

“In the next phase of the programme, TCS will refresh existing facilities and systems, and develop innovative new solutions to enable the issuance of e-passports,” the company said. It will further enhance the citizen experience using technologies such as biometrics, artificial intelligence, advance data analytics, chatbots, auto-response, natural language processing, and the cloud, it added.

“TCS has been playing a vital role in building a Digital India, driving transformation programs of national importance. Our partnership with MEA over the last decade has become a benchmark in public-private partnership for citizen services,” said Tej Bhatla, business unit head, public sector, TCS. “We are pleased to be selected for the next phase of the Passport Seva Programme and look forward to driving further innovations and improving citizen experiences using our contextual knowledge and digital technologies.”

TCS plans fourth buyback

TCS on Friday said in an exchange filing it will consider the fourth share buyback proposal to reward the shareholders, at its board meeting on January 12. While the company didn’t indicate the size, market expectations are that it wouldn’t be below the earlier buyback of Rs 16,000 crore.

TCS shares rose 1.26 per cent to Rs 3,854.85 on the BSE on Friday. The company will also announce third quarter results on January 12. ENS