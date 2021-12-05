‘Purchase-price subsidies, tax relief can fuel electric mobility growth’

A strong regulatory ecosystem including purchase-price subsidies and tax exemptions can fuel electric mobility growth in the country, a senior official of Italian luxury car maker Maserati said.

Such a regulatory ecosystem of any country should be developed keeping the best interest of the costumer in mind, said Bojan Jankulovski, head of operations, Maserati India.

“Therefore, purchase-price subsidies and tax exemptions will have a major effect on consumer demand. Furthermore, governments need to ensure a robust investment in charging infrastructure as part of their economic-stimulus programmes,” he told The Sunday Express.

“It’s truly an exciting time because we’re on the verge of a new era. Electric mobility is the future and every automotive manufacturer including Maserati is working towards that,” he said.

However, Jankulovski added that automotive brands need to combine their traditional values with the electrification project. “That’s why we need to find the balance in meeting the market’s demands that push toward the green mobility and, at the same time, we do not want to forget the traditional brand DNA.”

He said India’s luxury car market is expected to grow at around 15-20 per cent over the next five years, with growth coming from non-metro and tier 2 cities.

“We are seeing a new wave of demand coming from non-metro and tier 2 cities as well. These cities have the potential to continue providing sizable opportunities in the future too and are proving to be catalysts in spurring demand for the auto industry,” Jankulovski said. An evolved customer base, coupled with higher disposable income, is leading to growth of these emerging markets. Over the past year, Maserati has witnessed an increased demand from these tier 2 cities, he said.

He added there is no denying that the chip shortage situation has briefly impacted the auto industry. For Maserati, the global premiere of Grecale, originally scheduled for November of this year, has been postponed to spring 2022 in view of the background problems that have caused interruptions in the supply chains for the key components necessary to complete the car’s production process. “In particular, due to the shortage of semiconductors, the quantity of production would not allow us to respond properly to the expected global demand,” Jankulovski said.

“I believe that auto companies including Maserati have found newer ways to execute their business strategies and there is a big focus on digitalisation because online sales are going to become a new trend,” he said, adding that while adapting to the new normal, digital and contact-less experiences are going to play a more crucial role.