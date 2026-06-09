Tata Trusts board meets ahead of key Tata Sons board meeting

Tata Trusts, the principal shareholder of Tata Sons, met on Monday to review routine matters but did not take up contentious issues such as the proposed listing of Tata Sons or a possible extension for its chairman. The meeting comes ahead of a crucial Tata Sons board meeting expected later this week.

According to sources, it was a routine meeting of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) where the trustees reviewed the financial performance of unlisted companies, with a particular focus on losses incurred by these entities and the roadmap towards profitability. The meeting comes at a time when the Tata group is making significant investments in aviation, digital commerce and electronics manufacturing, sectors that are critical to its long-term growth strategy but continue to require substantial capital outlay.

The board of Tata Education and Development Trust also met on Monday. Mehli Mistry is a member on its board. Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) board could not meet following an order from the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.

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The meeting of SDTT, headed by Noel Tata, also assumed significance amid growing interest in the future leadership of Tata Sons. However, sources said no decision was taken on board-related matters, including the possible extension of the tenure of Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and appointing a new Director onto the board. These issues are expected to come up before the Tata Sons board meeting on June 12.

The discussions were largely focused on routine matters and stock-taking. Air India, which is undergoing a multi-year transformation programme following its acquisition by the Tata group and Tata Digital, which operates the Tata Neu platform, were among the major areas of review of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons. The group is also investing in electronics and semiconductor-related ventures as the conglomerate expands its presence in the sector.

On May 26, the board of Tata Sons reviewed turnaround strategies and business transformation plans for several of the $180 billion group’s loss-making ventures as the conglomerate seeks to strengthen growth while containing mounting losses across key businesses, with reviews indicating that Air India and Tata Digital are expected to continue reporting losses for the next three years.

Chief executives of major unlisted companies under the Tata Group umbrella, including Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics, made detailed presentations before the Tata Sons board. The presentations, attended by Noel Tata and other Directors, focused on long-term business strategies, operational restructuring, revenue expansion and capital requirements for the coming years.

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The Tata Sons board meeting primarily centred on the financial performance and future roadmaps of these companies, many of which are in investment-heavy phases.

On allegations regarding a share transfer made by the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT) to the late Naval H. Tata in the year 1989, Tata Trusts said any suggestion of impropriety on the part of either the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), NRTT, or any of the parties to the transaction, is categorically denied. “It is affirmed that the transaction was lawful, undertaken for consideration, and fully compliant with the rules in force at that point of time. It was cleared at the appropriate levels, including by the late Nani A. Palkhivala, one of the country’s most distinguished lawyers, and approved by the then Board of Tata Sons,” it said in a statement.