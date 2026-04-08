Tata Trusts CEO urged Srinivasan, Vijay Singh to step down at Noel Tata’s request

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata had last week told CEO Siddharth Sharma to ask Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan if they would like to voluntarily step down from the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution (BHJTNCI), as they felt that irrespective of the legal opinion and past precedent, it was open to anyone to question the appointments of non- Zoroastrians made to the Trust, a source in the Tata group said.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor, stepped down from the Bai Hirabai, following a request from Sharma. However, Vijay Singh declined to quit.

CEO Sharma had discussed the continuation of Srinivasan and Singh in the Trust with Noel Tata on April 2, 2026, and they felt that in view of the specific clauses contained in the Trust Deed, it was open to anyone to question the appointments of non- Zoroastrians in the Trust.