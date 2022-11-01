scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Tata to add up to 45,000 workers at iPhone parts plant: Report

The salt-to-software conglomerate is among Indian companies trying to benefit from Apple diversifying its supply chain beyond China. While just a small fraction of iPhones and its components are made in India, the country is making inroads with its push to challenge China as its neighbor struggles with Covid-related lockdowns and political tensions with the US.

Tata iPhone plant | Tata iPhone hiringThe iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store, in Manhattan, New York City US September 16, 2022. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Tata Group is planning to multiply the number of employees at its electronics factory in southern India that makes iPhone components, adding tens of thousands of workers as part of a push to win more business from Apple Inc.

The plant in the industrial town of Hosur, in Tamil Nadu state, will hire as many as 45,000 women workers within 18 to 24 months as it sets up new production lines, people familiar with the matter said. The factory, which produces iPhone housings or the cases which hold the device together, currently employs about 10,000 workers, most of them women.

The salt-to-software conglomerate is among Indian companies trying to benefit from Apple diversifying its supply chain beyond China. While just a small fraction of iPhones and its components are made in India, the country is making inroads with its push to challenge China as its neighbor struggles with Covid-related lockdowns and political tensions with the US.

The Hosur plant, spread over more than 500 acres, in September hired about 5,000 women, including those from the indigenous tribal communities, the people said, declining to be named as the staffing plans aren’t public. Indian companies are seeking to hire more women to improve the country’s gender imbalance in the workforce.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...Premium
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...

Tata and Apple representatives didn’t respond to emails seeking comment.

Women at the Hosur factory get gross salaries of just over 16,000 rupees ($194) a month, nearly 40% more than the Indian industry average for employees who use hands or tools for assembly, according to the people. The workers are given free food and lodging within the campus, the people said, adding that Tata also plans to provide training and education.

India’s fledgling electronics industry is trying to capitalize on China’s challenges to cope with the pandemic. Apple’s main manufacturing partner, Foxconn Technology Group, is grappling with mounting concern that a Covid flare-up at its main Chinese plant could hurt production ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season.

Advertisement

To diversify beyond China, Foxconn and fellow Taiwanese contract manufacturers Wistron Corp. and Pegatron Corp. have ramped up iPhone output in India — a move also boosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s financial incentives program. That has helped to increase iPhone exports from the South Asian country.

Adding more local component manufacturing would also bolster India’s effort to expand deeper into the technology supply chain. Competing iPhone housing suppliers include Lens Technology Co., Jabil Inc., and Lingyi iTech Guangdong Co., according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Separately, Tata Group is in talks with Wistron to establish an electronics manufacturing joint venture, seeking to assemble iPhones in India, people familiar with the matter said in September.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 04:58:25 pm
Next Story

It’s one place where you feel safe and secure: Dravid on Kohli’s hotel room invasion

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement