Saturday, February 05, 2022
Tata Steel Q3 net up 139% on rising demand

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 5, 2022 7:29:59 am
Tata Steel, Tata Steel net profit, Tata Steel profit, Tata Steel net, Tata Steel revenue, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsT V Narendran, CEO-MD, said, “India steel demand has begun to improve on the back of continued economic recovery as 3rd wave of COVID begins to ebb.”

Tata Steel on Friday posted a 139 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,598 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, against a net profit of Rs 4,011 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose 45 per cent to Rs 60,783 crore for the period under review, compared to Rs 41,935 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, revenues were broadly stable as improvement in net realisations more than offset drop in volumes.

T V Narendran, CEO-MD, said, “India steel demand has begun to improve on the back of continued economic recovery as 3rd wave of COVID begins to ebb.”

