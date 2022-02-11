scorecardresearch
Friday, February 11, 2022
Tata Sons reappoints N Chandrasekaran as chairman for five years

Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons on Friday extended the tenure of chairman N Chandrasekaran for a period of five years.

Updated: February 11, 2022 3:00:53 pm
N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons

More to follow

