Tata Sons chairman meets DoT Secy, Telecom Minister

At a time when the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is preparing to issue notice to Tata Teleservices, seeking explanation regarding the assessment of dues, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran met telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and secretary Anshu Prakash. Asked about the meeting, Chandrasekaran refused to comment.

As per sources, DoT is not convinced by the self-assessment done by Tata Teleservices regarding the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and that is why the company will be asked to explain.

The company has deposited Rs 2,197 crore to the government, which it claims is the full and final amount. The DoT, however, has calculated the dues to the tune of Rs 13,823 crore for the company.

Sources said Chandrasekaran discussed the AGR issue with Prasad for over half an hour, then spent another hour with Prakash to find some solution. “The notice will be issued in the next few days. We are not convinced with the assessment,” the source said.

The Centre is also working out some kind of solution for the telecom operators. It cannot, however, do much in terms of relief on the AGR issue as it has to comply with the SC order but it will strike a balance between compliance to the SC order, telecom sector’s health and consumer interest. —FE

