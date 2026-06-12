Tata Sons board meets today to clear accounts, key governance issues not on agenda

Tata Trusts, through various entities, collectively holds about 66% stake in Tata Sons. (Reuters)

The board of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, is scheduled to meet on June 12 to consider and approve the annual accounts and dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

However, key issues that have attracted significant attention in recent months — including a possible extension of Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s tenure and the long-pending question of a potential listing of Tata Sons — are not on the agenda, according to people familiar with the developments.

Sources said there is also little likelihood of any decision regarding the appointment of new nominee directors from Tata Trusts to the Tata Sons board. The matter has been delayed as the board of Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) has been unable to convene and take decisions following an order issued by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.