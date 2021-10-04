Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Tata Punch: Bookings open at Rs 21,000

Tata Motors unveiled its much-awaited compact SUV – Tata Punch on Monday. The new Tata Punch will be available in four variants with both Manual (MT) and Automatic (AMT) transmission options.

The new Punch is available for booking on Tata Motors’ website and across its showrooms at Rs 21,000. The automaker claims that Tata Punch offers the agility of a hatchback and all key capabilities of a true SUV.

“Adopting a new age, human centric approach that goes beyond the conventional industry practice of trims, the PUNCH is designed and made available in 4 distinct personas-Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative, to cater to the varied lifestyle of its customers,” Tata Motors said in a statement.

In addition to the personas, customers can select from seven vibrant colours and further personalise their new Tata Punch with the Rhythm and Dazzle customization packs, in tune with their lifestyle.

The new Punch is built on Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) architecture and incorporates several industry-first innovations to enhance both functionality and driving pleasure.

“Its tall stance, high ground clearance and commanding driving position provide an exhilarating driving experience even while navigating all the unexpected challenges that Indian roads offer. The class leading comfort, advanced infotainment and connectivity match the high expectations of the discerning Indian car-buyers,” Tata Motors said.

Speaking on Tata Punch’s design, Martin Uhlarik, Global Head of Design, Tata Motors, said: “The PUNCH has been developed by our three design studios in India, UK, and Italy. Over 140 design personnel participated in this project, producing hundreds of sketches, a number of design proposals and models that has ultimately led to this Stunning and Bold SUV, which we are extremely delighted to unveil today. We have designed a unique whitespace sub-compact SUV which carries forward the same authenticity of Tata SUVs. Its muscular surfacing and an athletic look make a perfect amalgamation for a tough SUV, living up to its bigger siblings. Intelligently designed in a compact footprint, it will be a high impact SUV and will redefine this crowded market. It is bold, young, modern yet robust, compact yet practical, tough yet playful and exudes true expression of confidence and individuality.”