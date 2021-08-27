Tata Punch to be launched this festive season: Details here

Tata Motors earlier this week named its upcoming mini SUV – Tata Punch and announced that it will be launched in this festive season. The new mini SUV is based on the H2X concept which the automaker had showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

Tata Punch is the company’s first SUV built on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture), developed under Impact 2.0 design language. Tata Motors said that will offer a mix of “tough utility with sporting dynamics”.

However, the company has not disclosed any more specific details about the upcoming SUV yet but in its statement, the automaker has said that Tata Punch will provide ample cabin space, great drivability, segment-leading safety and power packed performance of a true SUV.

Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Shailesh Chandra said, “Light on its feet and strong in its caliber, this is a vehicle which truly punches above its weight. With the perfect combination of stunning design, technology and driving dynamics, the PUNCH will come equipped with superlative features and an architecture that has proven its versatility in all forms.”

The Punch is likely to be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 and the entry-level variants of the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.