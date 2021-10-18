Tata Punch launched at Rs 5.49 lakh onwards; features and other details inside

Tata Motors on Monday launched its much-awaited sub-compact SUV – Tata Punch at a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new mini SUV is India’s first sub-compact SUV. It is the recipient of the Global NCAP 5-star rating (16.453) for adult occupant protection and 4-star rating (40.891) for child occupant protection, the automaker said in a statement.

Bookings for the new Tata Punch had already begun earlier this month for an amount of Rs 21,000.

Designed across Tata Motor’s studios in India, the UK and Italy, the new Tata Punch has been developed to herald an entirely new category – the sub-compact SUV, to address a growing customer need for a small in size but large in space, safety, performance and features.

The new Punch is the first SUV from the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. Tata Motors said that it offers the agility of a hatchback with the DNA of an SUV.

Tata Punch has an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency – 18.97 km per litre on manual transmission and 18.82 km per litre on automatic transmission, the Indian automobile giant informed.

The new mini SUV comes has recently earned the 5-star safety rating of 16.453 points from Global NCAP, which is the highest adult occupant protection rating points any vehicle has received in India.

Tata Punch would sit below Nexon in the company’s product line-up. It features a 1.2-litre petrol engine and is available in both manual and automatic transmissions.

The new sub-compact SUV is available in 4 distinct ‘Personas’ – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative, with customisation packs to cater to the varied lifestyle of customers.