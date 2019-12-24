Tata Power wins distribution licence for 5 circles in Odisha

The license is being offered for 25 years initially, said the filing. The electrical circles constituting CESU are Bhubaneswar (Electrical Circle – I and II), Cuttack, Paradip and Dhenkanal. (File) The license is being offered for 25 years initially, said the filing. The electrical circles constituting CESU are Bhubaneswar (Electrical Circle – I and II), Cuttack, Paradip and Dhenkanal. (File)

Tata Power Monday said it won the bid for the licence to distribute and supply electricity in five circles constituting the Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU).

The development comes around four years after licences of three privately-owned distribution companies (discoms) in the state were cancelled due to their inability to improve their financial health.

“The proposed sale of CESU to the company will be through the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) entity in which the Government of Odisha will own 49 per cent in the equity share capital and the Company will hold balance 51 per cent with their management,” stated Tata Power in a filing to the BSE on Monday.

“Expected annual revenue of the proposed SPV will be in excess of Rs 3,000 crore,” it stated.

The license is being offered for 25 years initially, said the filing. The electrical circles constituting CESU are Bhubaneswar (Electrical Circle – I and II), Cuttack, Paradip and Dhenkanal.

The licence is expected to double the consumer base of the company to approximately five million from around 2.5 million currently.

Tata Power’s current consumer base spans Mumbai, Delhi and Ajmer.

CESU, spread over 30,000 sq km, caters to an average demand of around 1,300 MW with the annual input energy of 8,400 MUs (FY2018).

“Recently, our focus has been on increasing the company’s existing footprint in distribution of electricity through public-private-partnerships (PPP) with discoms. This tie up with CESU is the latest such partnership in the distribution business,” Tata Power CEO-MD Praveer Sinha said.

“We hope to transform Odisha distribution system with 24×7 reliable power and unmatched customer services with extensive social engagement using our existing experience in distribution of electricity in Delhi, Mumbai and Ajmer,” Tata Power president-T&D Sanjay Banga added.

Odisha was the first state to privatise distribution in 1999. It unbundled its loss-making state electricity board, previously in charge of generation, transmission and distribution of power.

The state had then privatised its four distribution companies — NESCO, WESCO, SOUTHCO and CESCO (now CESU) — by bringing in US-based AES Transpower and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (formerly BSES) after international bidding.

The discoms were to transact with the Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO), buying power from it to distribute, collecting tariffs from consumers and paying the state-owned electric power transmission company. GRIDCO would then pay power generating companies.

However, unable to pay dues to GRIDCO, AES Transpower in 2001 left CESCO, where it held majority shares. In 2015, the state’s electricity regulatory commission revoked the distribution licences of Reliance Infrastructure, stating that even after 15 years of operation, the firm had “consistently failed to run the enterprise in a commercially sustainable manner.”

