Tata Power joins hands with JP Infra Mumbai to install residential EV charging points

August 10, 2022 6:19:13 pm
Tata Power Wednesday announced it will be collaborating with real estate developer JP Infra Mumbai Pvt. Ltd for the installation of over 60 electric vehicle (EV) charging points all over JP Infra’s projects in Mumbai. Backed by the Maharashtra government, the initiative will enable end-to-end EV charging solutions.
Providing a 24×7 charging provision, residents owning an EV will be able to monitor remote vehicle charging as well as have access to e-payment options via services laid out on the ‘Tata Power EZ Charge’ mobile app.
A Tata Power’s spokesperson said, “We are spearheading the EV charging revolution in the country and making sustainable mobility attainable for lakhs of EV owners. We are scaling up our EV charging infrastructure in the state to contribute to the Maharashtra Govt’s aim of a rapid transition to green mobility. The collaboration with JP infra will provide a seamless charging experience to its residents and accelerate the adoption of EV vehicles.”
Tata Power had previously tied-up with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) of Maharashtra to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations in the state.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at gym; things to keep in mind while exercising
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Dinesh Karthik is good but guys like Suryakumar Yadav are actual finishers: Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Extra polio shot offered to London children as concern grows
Birdwatch: Spotted Dove — A common garden bird often confused with similar-looking birds
Three months on, Karnataka government school students yet to get uniforms, socks, shoes
In rare surgery, doctors remove fungal ball from Long Covid patient’s heart
Dinesh Karthik is good but guys like Suryakumar Yadav are actual finishers: Krishnamachari Srikkanth
CUET delay: JNU teachers’ demands restoration of university’s own admission procedure
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self-serving and power-seeking leader
Patient moved to tears after horse rests its head on his chest. Netizens love gesture
Justice U U Lalit appointed 49th CJI
Puducherry: CM should resign, Lt Governor’s residence has become RSS camp, says Opposition
Bhavani Devi wins gold, defends Commonwealth Fencing Championship title
NEET-PG 2022 counselling dates announced; check schedule