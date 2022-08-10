Tata Power joins hands with JP Infra Mumbai to install residential EV charging points

Tata Power Wednesday announced it will be collaborating with real estate developer JP Infra Mumbai Pvt. Ltd for the installation of over 60 electric vehicle (EV) charging points all over JP Infra’s projects in Mumbai. Backed by the Maharashtra government, the initiative will enable end-to-end EV charging solutions.

Providing a 24×7 charging provision, residents owning an EV will be able to monitor remote vehicle charging as well as have access to e-payment options via services laid out on the ‘Tata Power EZ Charge’ mobile app.

A Tata Power’s spokesperson said, “We are spearheading the EV charging revolution in the country and making sustainable mobility attainable for lakhs of EV owners. We are scaling up our EV charging infrastructure in the state to contribute to the Maharashtra Govt’s aim of a rapid transition to green mobility. The collaboration with JP infra will provide a seamless charging experience to its residents and accelerate the adoption of EV vehicles.”

Tata Power had previously tied-up with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) of Maharashtra to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations in the state.