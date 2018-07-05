Tata Nano has gone from the Rs 1 lakh car to just one car being made in a month

The entry-level car, the brainchild of Ratan Tata was initially launched at a price of Rs 1 lakh which was later increased. (Express photo) The entry-level car, the brainchild of Ratan Tata was initially launched at a price of Rs 1 lakh which was later increased. (Express photo)

Tata Motors said it had produced just one unit of Nano cars in June this year. The sale of the car, which was launched in 2009, fell to an all-time low this year, with the carmaker selling just three units last month in the domestic market.

So is the Nano inching closer towards the end of its journey? The company has said that no decision has been taken yet on stopping production. A Tata Motors spokesperson said, “We are well aware that the Nano in its present form cannot continue beyond 2019 and may need fresh investments to survive. No decision has been made yet in this regard.”

The entry-level car, the brainchild of Ratan Tata, was initially launched at a price of Rs 1 lakh, but was subsequently raised.

Here is a timeline of Tata Nano’s journey over the last decade:

