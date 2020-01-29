Tata Motors unveils electric SUV Nexon

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD at Tata Motors (right) along with other executives, launch the company’s electric SUV Nexon EV in Mumbai Tuesday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD at Tata Motors (right) along with other executives, launch the company’s electric SUV Nexon EV in Mumbai Tuesday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Tata Motors on Tuesday unveiled the electric variant of its compact SUV Nexon at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh and said it plans to launch four more electric vehicles (EVs) in the next two years. The company which has already set up a network of about 100 EV charging stations so far, has plans to increase the stations to 300 by March this year.

The other four EVs will also be an electric version of its existing cars and will include a hatchback, sedan and SUV.

“After 16 months of strenuous effort, we are delighted to launch India’s own electric SUV, the Nexon EV. We are confident that this game-changing product will further reinforce our commitment towards developing sustainable and responsible mobility solutions for India,” the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Guenter Butschek said.

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the whole ecosystem for an electric vehicle is in place now, and its adoption will be much faster and easier going forward as Nexon EV is now a reality. The launch function was also attended by Ratan Tata, the group’s Chairman Emeritus.

Nexon EV, powered by in-house developed Ziptron technology, comes with a range of 312 km on a single charge and a high voltage system, fast charging capability, extended battery life and class leading safety features. Besides, it has 35 connected car features as well. Powered by a 129 PS permanent magnet AC motor powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium ion battery, the Nexon EV will be available in three trim levels across 60 authorised dealerships in 22 cities, the company said at the launch. “With the launch of this car, Tata Motors is launching, in fact, India’s first EV ecosystem,” Chandrasekaran said.

Tata Power, which has set up 100 charging stations, will add another 650 in more than 20 major Indian cities over the next year, the company’s CEO Praveer Sinha said.

Tata will use its chain of Croma stores to display digitally its EVs, and some stores could offer test drives and charging stations and may even sell cars.

