Tata Motors unveils electric SUV Concept CURVV

Tata Motors on Wednesday showcased its latest electric SUV – Concept CURVV. The automobile giant said that the new concept SUV is expected to storm the market within the next two years.

Tata Motors said that this concept will introduce India to a unique, edgy and sporty coupe body style which in the past has only been prevalent in the high-end luxury segment.

“The Concept CURVV in its production-ready avatar will first enter the market as an extension of the company’s ever-evolving Electric Vehicle (EV) portfolio which will subsequently be followed by its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterpart,” the automaker said in a statement.

Tata Motors is one of the leaders in the Indian SUV market, and it claims that Concept CURVV is here to take the legacy forward. With the design philosophy of ‘Less is More’, the company said the concept is a progressive and modern SUV which represents simplicity in complexity.

“Its striking silhouette coupled with its dynamic proportions, design differentiation and spacious interiors make for an SUV that expresses a strong character while also being effortlessly elegant,” it said.

Tata Motors noted that the new Generation 2 EV architecture will be advanced, flexible and capable of offering multi-powertrain options and added that products on this architecture will be crafted to deliver a higher range while retaining the credibility and reliability standards set by the Generation 1 products powered by Ziptron.

The Concept CURVV in its production version will provide customers with unprecedented versatility of use while giving rise to a new breed of vehicles in India that provides its users with a true lifestyle mobility solution to enjoy.

The company said that it will be a suitable fit for the fast-paced life of urban dwellers who appreciate and expect shorter charge time, interactive and intuitive interfaces, quicker response, and feature comfort not only in their everyday lives but also from their cars.