scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

Tata Motors total vehicle sales up 3% at 79,705 units in February

Tata Motors said its passenger vehicles domestic sales, including electric vehicles, during the month under review stood at 43,140 units as against 40,181 units in the corresponding period last year.

Tata MotorsA Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Listen to this article
Tata Motors total vehicle sales up 3% at 79,705 units in February
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported 3 per cent year-on-year growth in total wholesales at 79,705 units in February.

In the year-ago period, the company’s total vehicle sales stood at 77,733 units.

Domestic vehicle sales were up 6 per cent at 78,006 units last month over 73,875 units in February 2022, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The company said its passenger vehicles domestic sales, including electric vehicles, during the month under review stood at 43,140 units as against 40,181 units in the corresponding period last year.

Also Read
Tata group Bisleri stake sale
Tata Group’s talks over $1 billion Bisleri stake stall over valuation
Elon Musk world's richest person
Elon Musk is world's richest person again; Gautam Adani falls to 32nd rank
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates meets RBI Governor
Adani group credit secure
Adani Group says it has secured $3 billion credit from sovereign wealth f...

The total commercial vehicles domestic sales, however, declined 3 per cent to 36,565 units last month from 37,552 units a year ago, it added.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 15:26 IST
Next Story

I used the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K to make my 27-inch monitor a smart TV

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close