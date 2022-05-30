‘Tata Motors to take over Ford’s Sanand plant’

The Gujarat government has approved a proposal submitted by Tata Motors to take over Ford India’s vehicle-manufacturing plant in Sanand. The state Cabinet has issued a no-objection certificate for the proposal, according to sources.

The benefits extended to Ford India for the Sanand plant would be enjoyed by Tata Motors as well, the sources confirmed. A formal agreement regarding the takeover is yet to be signed between the two companies. Both Tata Motors and Ford India declined to comment on the matter when FE reached out to them.

Ford India had announced its exit from the country in September 2021. Despite investing significantly in the country, the company had accumulated more than $2 billion of operating losses over the past 10 years.

Manufacturing operations were halted at Ford India’s Sanand plant last month. The company has a plant in Chennai as well. While the Sanand plant has close to 2,500 employees, the Chennai plant has nearly 2,600 employees.

While the Tata Group has been in talks with Ford India as well as the state governments of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu for taking over both plants of the latter for quite some time now, the unions at the Chennai and Sanand plants have been demanding job protection in the event of any such move.

Ford India was also among the 20 companies selected for performance-linked incentives for electric vehicles (EVs) in February 2022. —FE