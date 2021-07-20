scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Must Read

Tata Motors to raise up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs

Tata Motors is a USD 35 billion organisation. It is a leading manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 20, 2021 3:08:48 pm
tata motors, tata motors shares, tata motors share price, tata motors salesA Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai, India February 5, 2018. (REUTERS)

Tata Motors on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through the issue of securities on a private placement basis.

A meeting of the duly authorised committee has approved for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 5,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) E30-B Series of face value Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating up to Rs 500 crore, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

The Mumbai-based company, however, did not share details as to how it plans to use the capital.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Tata Motors is a USD 35 billion organisation. It is a leading manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, the auto major has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, ten associate companies, three joint ventures and two joint operations as on March 31, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 20: Latest News

Advertisement