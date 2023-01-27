scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from Feb 1

Effective February 1, 2023, the weighted average increase will be 1.2 per cent, depending on the variant and model, it added.

tata motors gujaratThe company sells various models like Nexon, Harrier, Safari and Punch in the domestic market.(Representational photo/ File)
Tata Motors on Friday said it will increase prices of its internal combustion engine-powered passenger vehicle range by 1.2 per cent on a weighted average basis from February 1.

The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and a rise in overall input costs, and is hence passing on some portion through this hike, the auto major said in a statement.

Effective February 1, 2023, the weighted average increase will be 1.2 per cent, depending on the variant and model, it added. The company sells various models like Nexon, Harrier, Safari and Punch in the domestic market.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 18:12 IST
