Tata Motors revs up for EV space, launches new powertrain

Tata Motors on Thursday said it will launch an electric vehicle (EV) early next year, based on a new powertrain technology it has developed to grow its portfolio of clean energy cars.

The company’s new EV powertrain will power a range of its upcoming models, including a new model scheduled for the fourth quarter.

Ziptron, the soon-to-be introduced EV powertrain, will help it drive economies of scale on one hand and make new EVs more affordable for consumers on the other, the company said.

Ziptron offers efficient high voltage system, better performance, long-range and fast charging, and a battery warranty of eight years, and adherence to the IP67 standard.

Announcing the launch, Tata Motors managing director and CEO, Guenter Butschek, said, “Ziptron is designed in- house utilising our global engineering network. At the heart of our future EV line-up, this technology has been tested across 1 million km proving its reliability. With this, we hope to usher in a new wave of e-mobility and accelerate faster adoption of EVs.”

Ziptron technology comprises an efficient permanent magnet AC motor providing superior performance on demand. It also offers best-in-industry dust- and water-proof battery system meeting the IP67 standards. Further, it also employs smart regenerative braking to charge the battery while on the drive, he said.