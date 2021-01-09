Tata Motors, Repos Energy tie up for Energy Startup Summit 2021

The announcement was made during a press conference held on a virtual platform by the founders of Repos Energy, Aditi Bhosale Walunj and Chetan Walunj, in presence of top officials of Tata Motors, including V Seethapathi, vice-president, ILCV, Sateesh Machiraju among others. (Source: Twitter)

Tata Motors, and Repos Energy, a startup, will hold Energy Startup Summit 2021 to bring a “revolution” in India’s energy distribution system.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on a virtual platform by the founders of Repos Energy, Aditi Bhosale Walunj and Chetan Walunj, in presence of top officials of Tata Motors, including V Seethapathi, vice-president, ILCV, Sateesh Machiraju, head of sales and marketing, ILCV, and Hitesh Lakhani, head of marketing, ILCV, on Friday.

The five-day summit, to be virtually chaired by Tarun Kapoor, secretary, ministry of petroleum and natural gas, will kick off virtually on January 11. Top dignitaries, key decision-makers and industry stalwarts such as Pramod Chaudhari, founder and chairman of Praj Industries Ltd, Pramod Halder, managing director of Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd, Anand Bang, chief operating officer, sales and marketing, Tata Motors Finance, John Eichberger, executive director of Fuels Institute, USA, Matt Powers, business development initiative (India), Gilbarco Veeder Root, and senior officials from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Indian Oil Corporation Limited IOCL will attend the event.

“Tata Motors and Repos aim to bring more and more startups onboard by redefining the energy distribution of India. The objective is to develop all forms of energies on wheels and help move the country towards a carbon-light future,” it was stated at the conference.

On Tata Motors’ association with Repos Energy, Seethapathi said: “We want to represent the young Indian entrepreneurship, and the amount of passion, commitment and core side that Repos Energy brings to the table is worth noticing. Until four years ago, there was no such thing called systematic distribution of diesel. Since Repos created a system with so much passion, we decided to associate with them. The quality of diesel dispensing unit on IoT that Repos has built for Tata vehicles are a great example of how this startup is headed towards bigger things with their sheer conviction and innovative outlook.”

He added that with this summit, Repos will develop more entrepreneurs, while Tata Motors get an opportunity to position its supreme and reliable products. “With Repos Energy, we plan to cater to the requirement of the energy distribution sector. This initiative in turn becomes a win-win for the entire community,” Seethapathi added.

