Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Tata Motors Q4 consolidated net loss at Rs 7,585 crore; FY21 net loss at Rs 13,395 crore

The auto major's total income in the fourth quarter of FY'21 stood at Rs 89,319 crore. It was at Rs 63,057 crore in the year-ago quarter.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
May 18, 2021 5:36:42 pm
For the entire 2020-21 fiscal, Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13,395 crore, against a net loss of Rs 11,975 crore in 2019-20. (Express Photo Javed Raja)

Home-grown auto major Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,585 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

It had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 9,864 crore in the January-March period of FY2019-20, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

For the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13,395 crore, against a net loss of Rs 11,975 crore in 2019-20.

Its total income stood at Rs 2,52,438 crore for the last financial year as against Rs 2,64,041 crore in FY’20.

