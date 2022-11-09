scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Tata Motors Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 898 crore

Total income, however, increased to Rs 80,650 crore in the period under review, as compared to Rs 62,246 crore in the year-ago period.

tata motors, tata motors shares, tata motors share price, tata motors salesA Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai, India February 5, 2018. (REUTERS)

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 898 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 4,416 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.

Total income, however, increased to Rs 80,650 crore in the period under review, as compared to Rs 62,246 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 293 crore. It had posted a net loss of Rs 659 crore in the same period a year ago.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdomPremium
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdom
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...

Total income rose to Rs 15,142 crore in the second quarter, as compared to Rs 11,197 crore in the same period last year.

Shares of the company on Wednesday closed 0.44 per cent down at Rs 433 apiece on the BSE.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 05:04:48 pm
Next Story

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez leaving Romelu Lukaku decision until last minute

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement