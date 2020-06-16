Tata Motors posts Rs 9,894 crore loss in Q4 as industry faces headwinds

As a result of the lower sales, the company’s British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) suffered a loss of 501 million pounds in Q4 and 422 million pounds for the full year on revenues of 5.4 billion pounds and 23 billion pounds, respectively. (File Photo) As a result of the lower sales, the company’s British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) suffered a loss of 501 million pounds in Q4 and 422 million pounds for the full year on revenues of 5.4 billion pounds and 23 billion pounds, respectively. (File Photo)

With the economic slowdown and the coronavirus-induced lockdown hitting demand, Tata Motors on Monday reported a loss of Rs 9,894 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to a profit of Rs 1,117 crore in the corresponding year ago period. Total income for the automobile manufacturer declined by 27.75 per cent to Rs 63,057 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21 from Rs 87,285 crore in the year-ago quarter.

As a result of the lower sales, the company’s British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) suffered a loss of 501 million pounds in Q4 and 422 million pounds for the full year on revenues of 5.4 billion pounds and 23 billion pounds, respectively. In FY20, Tata Motors reported a fall of 35.1 per cent in wholesales (including exports) to 475,207 units.

Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, said, “The auto industry faced strong headwinds in FY20 amidst a slowing economy due to multiple factors — liquidity crisis, high fuel prices, changes in axle load norms and BS-VI transition — all leading to weak consumer sentiments and subdued demand across segments. Disruption in the supply chain induced by the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown in mid-March 2020 added to the problems.”

Explained First quarter to be bad, recovery by end of FY21 While the outlook remains uncertain for the auto industry, Tata Motors hopes for a gradual recovery of sales and improving cash flows for the remainder of the year and expects to end FY21 with positive free cash flows. With peak lockdowns in the first quarter so far, it expects significantly lower sales and negative free cash flow of about Rs 5,000 crore in Q1 of FY21, around Rs 3,500 crore of which is related to one time working capital outflows. Tata Motors said it will focus on conserving cash by managing cost and investment spends to protect liquidity. It has called out a cost savings programme of Rs 1,500 crore and cash improvement programme of Rs 6,000 crore.

“Disappointingly, even with our relentless focus on retail acceleration, ‘Mission Zero’ on BS-IV inventory and stringent cost reduction initiatives, we have not been able to mitigate the impact on our financials. Currently, we are operational at all our plants and at most of the dealerships with a strict adherence to safety and health norms,” Butschek added.

“The company responded quickly to the current situation by implementing a temporary shutdown of all its plants and rigorous cost and investment controls to conserve cash as much as possible. The company is now seeing encouraging recovery in China with all its dealers now open and with sales of 6,828 vehicles in April, down only 3.1 per cent year on year and 8,068 in May, up 4.2 per cent year on year,” Tata Motors said in a statement.

