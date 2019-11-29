Tata Motors names its upcoming Harrier-based 7-seater SUV as Tata Gravitas

The seven-seater SUV was showcased earlier this year as Buzzard at the Geneva International Motor Show. The seven-seater SUV was showcased earlier this year as Buzzard at the Geneva International Motor Show.

Tata Motors has officially announced the name of its upcoming seven-seater SUV. The latest SUV which will be based on the company’s existing Tata Harrier will be known as Tata Gravitas.

The Indian automaker has not revealed many details of its upcoming Tata Gravitas, however, in a teaser video, it mentioned that the vehicle will be launched in February next year. It, however, did not provide any hint on the price of the SUV.

The seven-seater SUV was showcased earlier this year as Buzzard at the Geneva International Motor Show. Back then the company had said that it will be based on Tata Harrier, but it will carry and extra row.

The new Tata Gravitas will be the second vehicle from the company’s OMEGA or Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced architecture. It is derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform.

Tata Motors claims Gravitas to be the “perfect balance of stature & character”.

The auto company had last week inked a pact with commercial EV fleet provider Lithium Urban Technologies to address mobility solutions across passenger, mass transit and freight segments.

Earlier this month, Moody’s Investors Service said that Tata Motors faces acute challenges in sluggish economic growth, weak liquidity, and tight financing norms.

