Tata Motors extends warranty and free service for owners till June 30

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced the extension of warranty and free service for its passenger vehicle owners in view of the ongoing curbs across the country because of the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The automaker said that those customers whose warranty and free service period are due to expire between April 1 and May 31, will get an extension till June 30.

Several customers are unable to service vehicles that are scheduled for maintenance, the company said in a statement.

“In a testament to its continuous endeavor to offer customers a seamless and hassle free after-sales experience, Tata Motors, India’s leading manufacturer, has today announced that the customers whose warranty and free service period (not kms.) are due to expire between 1st April 2021 and 31st May 2021, will be extended till 30th June 2021,” the statement said.

“The Covid 19 upsurge has led to restrictions on movements and customers across the country are unable to bring or send their vehicles to our authorized service centers for scheduled maintenance or repairs. Hence a challenge when warranty and free service periods as per policy norms get expired during the on-going lockdown,” said Dimple Mehta, Head – Customer Care (Domestic & IB), PVBU, Tata Motors.

“We are committed to our customers and are offering them utmost support in these tough times by extending their warranty and free service period till 30th June 2021. Through this initiative we are enhancing our brand connect with customers and are offering them a hassle free ownership experience,” he added.

Tata Motors said that it has expanded its service network across 400+ locations with 608 service centres across the country.

The company also had recently announced a price hike across its passenger vehicles range by an average of 1.8 per cent depending upon the model and variant from May 8.