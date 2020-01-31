Tata Motors back in black, posts profit of Rs 1,756 crore in Dec quarter

However, lower sales volumes in the domestic market led to 7 per cent y-o-y drop in revenue from operations to Rs 71,676 crore in Q3FY20. However, lower sales volumes in the domestic market led to 7 per cent y-o-y drop in revenue from operations to Rs 71,676 crore in Q3FY20.

Tata Motors Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 1,755 crore in Q3FY20, against a loss of Rs 26,961 crore a year ago. The profit was led by higher operating margins that rose 235 basis points (bps) year-on-year (y-o-y) to 10.31 per cent, and strong performance by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in China. JLR operating margins stood at 10.8 per cent in the December quarter.

However, lower sales volumes in the domestic market led to 7 per cent y-o-y drop in revenue from operations to Rs 71,676 crore in Q3FY20. The consolidated earnings include numbers from both Tata Motors domestic operations, and JLR, the global operations.

In the domestic market, Tata Motors’ standalone revenue fell 33 per cent y-o-y to Rs 10,843 crore while the operating margins dropped 800 bps to 1.1 per cent on lower volumes, especially in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment, due to lower demand and weak economic conditions. The volumes were further impacted due to BS-IV inventory clearance, which has resulted in loss of operating leverage. —FE

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App