Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

If deal goes through, Bisleri to be ‘beautiful fit’ for Tata: Experts

The 82-year-old pioneer of the Indian packaged water business denied a report that a Rs 7,000 crore deal has been finalised with Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL).

All Bisleri manufacturing plants have a comprehensive rainwater harvesting system.

Bisleri International chairman Ramesh Chauhan is negotiating with a few companies, including Tata Consumer Products (TCPL), for selling the company that he had bought from an Italian firm, Felice Bisleri, for Rs 4 lakh in 1969. While Chauhan is not divulging the deal value or the buyer as yet (he termed “incorrect” reports that the Tatas have clinched the deal already), the buzz is getting stronger that the discussions between the two have reached the final stages.

In a communique to the stock exchanges on Thursday, TCPL said “it evaluates various strategic opportunities for growth and expansion of the business of the company, on an ongoing basis…The management remains in discussions with various parties, including Bisleri”.

While Chauhan and TCPL are being guarded in their response, brand experts and analysts say Bisleri will be a “beautiful fit” for TCPL. “While Himalayan mineral water is bringing in the value, Bisleri will bring in the volume for TCPL,” one of them said. Besides, Bisleri is an iconic brand, which is synonymous with the category and one that commands a lot of trust. “The whole beverage segment can see a lot of innovation and, backed by the Bisleri distribution, is certainly a plus for the business,” analysts said.

According to analysts with Nomura, if the deal goes through, assuming purchase of Chauhan’s entire stake, Bisleri could contribute 12-14 per cent to Tata Consumer’s FY23 sales and profits owing to margins of the two companies being similar. Akshay D’Souza, chief of growth and insight at Bizom, agrees. ” … Tatas have also been generally associated with a lot of brand credibility. Therefore, Bisleri fits well into their structure,” he said. FE

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 02:28:58 pm
Maharashtra: Teacher suspended for being drunk at school, misbehaving with official

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
