Tata Consultancy Services Q4 net up 7.35%

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday posted a 7.35 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 9.926 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, against Rs 9,246 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the fourth quarter increased by 16.8 per cent to Rs 50,591 crore from Rs 43,705 crore last year. While operating margin was 25 per cent, net margin was at 19.6 per cent.

TCS has recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 per share. According to India’s largest software company, growth among markets was led by North America which grew (18.7 per cent). UK grew (13 per cent), Continental Europe grew (10.1 per cent). Among emerging markets, Latin America grew (20.6 per cent), Middle East & Africa grew (7.3 per cent), India grew (7 per cent), and Asia Pacific grew (5.5 per cent).

Rajesh Gopinathan, MD & CEO, TCS, said, “We are closing FY22 on a strong note, with mid-teen growth and adding the maximum incremental revenue ever. Increasing participation in our customers’ growth and transformation journeys, and an all-time high order book provide a strong and sustainable foundation for continued growth ahead.”