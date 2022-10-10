scorecardresearch
TCS Q2 net up 8.4% to Rs 10,431 cr; revenue jumps 18% to Rs 54,309 cr

The Tata Group company said its total revenue from services grew at a much faster pace of 18 per cent to touch Rs 54,309 crore in the period under review.

TCS, tata Group, Indian Express Business, TCS growth, TCS revenue, TCS business, India businessLogos of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are displayed at the venue of the annual general meeting of the software services provider in Mumbai. (REUTERS/File Photo)

The country’s largest software services exporter TCS on Monday reported an annualised 8.4 per cent growth in net income at Rs 10,431 crore for the September quarter.

The city-headquartered IT major had reported consolidated revenue of Rs 46,867 crore in the year-ago quarter from which it had earned Rs 9,624 crore net income.

However, its operating margin narrowed by 1.60 percentage points to 24 per cent.

The company added 9,840 employees on a net basis during the quarter to take its overall strength to 6.16 lakh, making it the largest segmental employer.

The TCS scrip closed 1.84 per cent up at Rs 3,121.20 apiece on the BSE as against a 0.34 percent correction in the benchmark Sensex.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 06:33:52 pm
