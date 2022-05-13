scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 13, 2022
Must Read

Swiggy to acquire Dineout

Dineout, which serves diners across its network of 50,000 restaurants in 20 cities, will continue to operate as an independent app post the acquisition, Swiggy said in a statement.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: May 13, 2022 3:54:05 pm
swiggy dineout takeover swiggy dineout deal, swiggy to buy dineoutSwiggy Delivery boy at Nariman Point. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

On-demand convenience platform Swiggy on Friday said it has entered into a definitive agreement with Times Internet to acquire dining out and restaurant tech platform Dineout for an undisclosed sum.

Dineout, which serves diners across its network of 50,000 restaurants in 20 cities, will continue to operate as an independent app post the acquisition, Swiggy said in a statement.

Founders of Dineout — Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain and Vivek Kapoor — will join Swiggy once the acquisition is completed, it added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The acquisition will allow Swiggy to explore synergies and offer new experiences in a high-use category,” Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflationPremium
Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflation
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit DovalPremium
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit Doval
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...Premium
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...
Inflation, rate hike, falling markets: what nowPremium
Inflation, rate hike, falling markets: what now
More Premium Stories >>

Dineout co-founder & CEO Ankit Mehrotra said, “We strongly feel that with Swiggy’s deep understanding of the ecosystem and our shared passion for a superior consumer and restaurant experience, our joint forces will help provide a holistic platform in this industry.” Stating that Dineout has created a positive impact for consumers and restaurants, Times Internet Vice Chairman Satyan Gajwani said the combination of Swiggy and Dineout is a powerful one.

Swiggy said the acquisition of Dineout will enable it to cater to every food occasion and it will “double down on the synergies with Dineout’s offerings, including dining out table reservations and events. In time, restaurant partners will be able to reach more customers and grow their business”.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement