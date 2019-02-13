Swiggy makes entry into groceries, daily items delivery segment

Moving beyond food delivery from restaurants, Swiggy on Tuesday announced its entry into delivering groceries and other daily consumer items by partnering with kiranas and supermarkets.

The new on-demand delivery service will be called Swiggy Stores. To begin with, Swiggy will deliver from stores in categories such as fruits and vegetables, kiranas and supermarkets, florists, baby care, health and supplements among others. Stores will be a part of the Swiggy app, the company said in a press release. Swiggy will deliver the products once customers list the items.

The company will leverage its delivery fleet of 1.25 lakh partners to make deliveries for Swiggy Stores, the company said. With this launch, Swiggy is set to compete with online supermarket players such as Grofers and Big Basket.

“Today’s announcement takes Swiggy to categories beyond food, where we hope to deliver the same level of delightful experiences to consumers for their everyday needs. This is the first milestone in Swiggy’s vision to elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering unparalleled convenience,” CEO Sriharsha Majety said.

The offering is currently being run as a pilot in Gurgaon where Swiggy is already delivering from over 3,500 stores, including more than 200 merchant-partners, the company said. Swiggy said it serves millions of users every month with an industry-best repeat rate, Gross Merchandise value (GMV) and Net Promoter Score (NPS). —FE