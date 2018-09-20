Follow Us:
Swiggy expands services in 8 new cities

The new cities covered are Dehradun, Puducherry, Mysore, Vijayawada, Nashik, Guwahati, Kanpur and Ludhiana, Swiggy said in a statement.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: September 20, 2018 3:55:27 pm
Food delivery platform Swiggy Thursday said it has launched services in eight new cities as it strengthens presence across the country.

The new cities are Dehradun, Puducherry, Mysore, Vijayawada, Nashik, Guwahati, Kanpur and Ludhiana, Swiggy said in a statement.

The company has partnered with over 1,200 restaurants in these cities, it added.

Commenting on the development, Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said, “Expanding to these eight new markets is very important to us”.

Over the years, Swiggy has played an instrumental role in making food ordering and delivery more accessible, reliable and convenient for consumers across the country, he added.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy is an online platform with over 40,000 restaurant partners spread across 27 cities.

