Suzuki Motor unveils concept electric SUV at the Auto Expo

Suzuki Motor Corporation unveiled the concept electric SUV ‘eVX’ on Wednesday at the Auto Expo 2023. The SUV will hit the market by 2025. According to the company, the Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV powered by a 60 kWh battery pack offering up to 550 km of driving range on a single charge.

“We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority,” PTI quoted SMC Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki as saying.

“We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest Rs 10,000 crore in the production of BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) and their batteries,” he added.

Suzuki’s Concept EV is here !!! Powered by a 60kWh battery pack Offering up to 550km of driving range Specifications:

Dimensions: L x W x H: 4,300mm x 1,800mm x 1,600mm Platform: All-new dedicated EV platform

The Auto Expo, which was originally scheduled to be held in 2022, was postponed to this year due to Covid-19. Maruti Suzuki India, Suzuki’s Indian arm, is a major participant in the show. Apart from the concept eVX, Maruti is showcasing 15 vehicles at the expo, including the Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, WagonR Flex Fuel, Baleno, and Swift, among others.

“With a specific emphasis on #AtmaNirbharBharat, we have committed ourselves to bring new products, new technologies, new investments, and set up new capacities all in India.” Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

“We believe in exploring a full spectrum of technologies like hybrids, CNG, bio-CNG, ethanol and electric to support the Government of India’s twin objective of reducing oil-import bill and Carbon Net Zero by 2070,” he said.

With PTI inputs