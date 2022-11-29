Suzuki cuts India 2030 target by around 30per cent

On the back of pandemic-related disruptions and chip shortage, Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) has revised its 2030 sales target in India downwards by around 30 per cent. Earlier, the company had targeted that its Indian arm, Maruti Suzuki India and the wholly-owned arm, Suzuki Motor Gujarat, would jointly achieve a volume of 5 million passenger vehicles by the turn of the decade.

Now the target has been lowered to 3.5 million units. In FY22, Maruti's total passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 1.65 million units, and the target is to achieve volumes of 2 million units. In FY22, Suzuki Group sold 2.8 million passenger vehicles all over the world, so at 1.65 million units, India's contribution stood at about 60 per cent. In FY22, total PV sales in the domestic market stood at 3.06 million units and is expected to touch 3.5 million units.