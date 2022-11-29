scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Suzuki cuts India 2030 target by around 30per cent

Earlier, the company had targeted that its Indian arm, Maruti Suzuki India and the wholly-owned arm, Suzuki Motor Gujarat, would jointly achieve a volume of 5 million passenger vehicles by the turn of the decade.

Suzuki Motor, Suzuki Motor Corp, Suzuki Motor Gujarat, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairs

On the back of pandemic-related disruptions and chip shortage, Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) has revised its 2030 sales target in India downwards by around 30 per cent. Earlier, the company had targeted that its Indian arm, Maruti Suzuki India and the wholly-owned arm, Suzuki Motor Gujarat, would jointly achieve a volume of 5 million passenger vehicles by the turn of the decade.

Now the target has been lowered to 3.5 million units. In FY22, Maruti’s total passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 1.65 million units, and the target is to achieve volumes of 2 million units. In FY22, Suzuki Group sold 2.8 million passenger vehicles all over the world, so at 1.65 million units, India’s contribution stood at about 60 per cent. In FY22, total PV sales in the domestic market stood at 3.06 million units and  is expected to touch 3.5 million units. FE

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 12:36:16 am
Next Story

Victim didn’t seek it, says SC, rejects Tarun Tejpal plea for in-camera hearing

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close