SC dismisses plea to review verdict on removal of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons head

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group seeking a review of its March 2021 verdict that allowed Tata Sons to remove Cyrus Pallonji Mistry as the Executive Chairman.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana, however, agreed to discuss and delete certain sentences against Mistry from the verdict.

After the apex court refused to entertain the SP Group’s plea, Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Tata Sons, told the bench, “As an act of grace, you may delete one or two observations.” The CJI responded, “We’ll confer and delete some sentences”, Live Law reported.

In March 2021, the apex court overturned the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order that quashed the conversion of Tata Sons into a private company from a public company and also reinstated Mistry. Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as the Chairman of Tata Sons in 2012, but was ousted by the board four years later.

In its order, the court was also critical of Mistry’s conduct. His leaking of a mail dated October 25, 2016, to the media and sending replies to tax authorities even while continuing as a Director, justified his removal from the Directorship of Tata Sons and other group companies, it said. “A person who tries to set his own house on fire for not getting what he perceives as legitimately due to him, does not deserve to continue as part of any decision making body (not just the Board of a company),” it said.

Following his removal, the Mistry family and the SP Group had alleged that Tata Sons was being run and operated in a manner which was “oppressive” and “prejudicial” to the rights of minority shareholders.