Big win for Amazon as Supreme Court says arbitration restraining Future-Reliance deal enforceable

In a major win for Amazon, the Supreme Court on Friday said that arbitration restraining Future Group’s deal with Reliance Industries is enforceable.

Last week, the apex court had reserved its judgment in the case about the ruling by a Singapore tribunal restraining Future from going ahead with its merger with Reliance.

In August last year, the Future group had reached an agreement to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing units to Reliance for Rs 24,713 crore.

Subsequently, Amazon took Future Retail Limited (FRL) into an emergency arbitration before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) over an alleged breach of contract by the Future group.

Amazon had first filed a plea before the high court (single judge) for enforcement of the October 25, 2020 Emergency Arbitrator (EA) award by SIAC restraining FRL from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.

More to follow