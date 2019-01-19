Sun Pharmaceutical stock falls on new ‘whistleblower complaint’

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, India’s leading pharma company, on Friday fell by 8.52 per cent to Rs 390.75 following reports of a complaint by a whistleblower raised fresh concerns on the company’s corporate governance. The company said it’s not aware of the whistleblower complaint and asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) “to examine the matter in its entirety …”

The whistleblower complaint, the second in over a month, alleges that pharmaceutical manufacturer Aditya Medisales Ltd had transactions with Suraksha Realty, controlled by Sun Pharma’s co-promoter, Sudhir Valia.

The transactions allegedly took place between 2014 and 2017, and were reportedly worth over Rs 5,800 crore. Last year, another whistleblower had approached Sebi with a document alleging various irregularities by Sun Pharma, its promoter Dilip Shanghvi and others.

In a stock exchange filing, Sun Pharma said, “the company has not received the alleged 172–page whistle blower complaint and therefore we are not privy to the contents of the document being referred in the said media article.

Hence, we cannot comment on the points being raised in the said media article.”

“Further, the said media article also refers to recall of Vecuronium Bromide Injection. We wish to clarify that one of the company’s 100 per cent subsidiary has voluntarily recalled certain batches of Vecuronium Bromide Injection in the US market at hospital level due to identification of particulate matter identified as glass. This product has a negligible contribution to our company’s consolidated revenues and hence this recall will not have any material impact on our financials,” Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said.

In a letter to Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi, the company said, “the said whistleblower documents and other confidential emails are being offered for inspection to institutional investors by one media house as per the above report, which again we are not privy to. In these circumstances, there is a great asymmetry in the information circulating between analysts, investors and media leading to intense speculation.”

“The availability of information contained in the whistleblower documents to a set of selective investors does put other investors including retail investors in a disadvantageous position. We are concerned that certain entities/individuals are adopting unfair trade practices prejudicial to the interest of shareholders and other stakeholders,” the company said in the letter which was released to the stock exchanges.

“It is evident from the fact that shareholders value has been drastically eroded within a short span of time due to unsubstantiated complaint/allegation against the company and mala fide campaign launched by certain media houses. We request your office to examine the matter in its entirety, and the role of some media houses and other stakeholders,” the company said in the letter to the Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman.